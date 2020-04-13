Gov. Justice: Grant money given to counties for 'hero pay'

Though we're in the middle of a pandemic, that doesn't mean work has stopped for those on the front lines.

Each county in West Virginia will receive a grant of $100,000 to reward "hero pay" to their essential workers.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that each county will receive a grant of $100,000 to reward "hero pay."

"There is a million different ways to go but the bottom line of the whole thing is that it becomes way too complicated if I am saying this person is a qualifier and this person's not," Justice said. "The people that really know the most what to do are undoubtedly counties."

He said each county will decide who the money goes to, and on Friday the governor said it can go to anyone who's an essential worker.

"It's not to back fill their budget or a shortfall in their budget," Justice said. "This is for the people on the front lines. It could be two workers at the Piggly Wiggly; it could be anyone."

The decision comes after Kanawha County approved a $4 per hour pay raise for essential workers during the pandemic.

Then on Wednesday Nitro Police Chief Bobby Eggleton sent a letter to the state suggesting they use a "Heroes Pay" Tax Holiday

to fund a similar raise for all first responders across the mountain state whose communities couldn't fund that kind of pay increase.

"I don't think the governor put much thought into this," Eggleton said Friday. "One hundred thousand dollars sounds like a big deal but when you're talking about counties like Kanawha, Monongalia, Cabell -- there's a lot of people involved in this."

But even smaller counties like Boone County say while the money is nice, it isn't enough to please everyone.

"A hundred thousand dollars sounds like a lot of money until you really have to stay to start digging in and dividing it up to people that you feel like deserve it the most," said Boone County Commissioner Craig Bratcher. "But in order to give it to everyone, you're probably looking at $300,000 to $400,000."

The governor also announced that each active member of the West Virginia National Guard who has served during the pandemic will receive a $500 grant.

Justice said on Friday that he's sent a letter to President Trump asking to use some of the $1.25 billion funds from the federal CARES Act to reward even more front line workers.

