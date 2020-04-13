5 dead, 14 hospitalized after EF-3 tornado tears through Chattanooga

Five people are dead in Murray County, Georgia, and at least 14 people in Hamilton County, Tennessee, have been taken to the hospital after a wave of strong storms ripped through the area overnight Sunday into Monday.

A roof was torn off a home in one of the areas hit hardest by severe storms in Chattanooga / Source: (Chattanooga Police Department)

The Morristown National Weather Service reported an EF-3 Tornado touched down in Chattanooga overnight at 145 miles per hour.



Video from an East Brainerd community in Chattanooga shows a residential suburb where people were being transported to a storm shelter after losing their homes.

Multiple storms that could have been tornadoes swept through northeast Alabama, northwest Georgia and Tennessee around midnight.

Chattanooga fire and police responded to thousands of calls, including building and tree collapses.

More than 20,000 people were out of power and the number was growing as companies assessed the damage.

Hamilton County had to move a family reunification center after learning the church had roof damage of its own.

Rescuers had to cope with flooding as they tried to get to damaged areas.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the hardest-hit areas in Chattanooga include the following roads:

The following roads are closed due to either flooding or storm related issues. Please avoid these areas. For more info on road closures, please visit: https://t.co/RnU6S3NMZA and select the "road closure" icon. pic.twitter.com/OkMLfbncTe — Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (@hcsotn) April 13, 2020

Chattanooga Police Department asked the public to stay at home and off the road due to downed power lines.

"PLEASE remain in your homes. It is safer to be in your homes right now. Wires, trees down. PLEASE STAY OFF THE ROADS TO ALLOW EMERGENCY CREWS TO GET THROUGH & TO PEOPLE WHO NEED HELP," said CPD on Twitter.

