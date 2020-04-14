Practice social distancing with bird watching

The next time you go out for a walk, take a listen. The chattering birds are trying to tell you about a new way to stay entertained while social distancing.

It’s called birding and it doesn’t take much skill; all you have to do is observe the many birds flying through our region.

This is a great time of year to start, because you can see the top of many trees since the leaves are just starting to pop up, Virginia Tech Biological Sciences Professor Dana Hawley said.

It can be a great new hobby to help clear your head and get in touch with nature, she said.

“We are all feeling very isolated, both physically and psychologically, and for me watching birds helps me remember that I am part of something bigger and just helps me feel more relaxed,” Hawley said.

You can go on a walk or just watch from your window. If you want to attract more birds you can add a birdbath or bird feeder to your yard.

Hawley recommends looking for the following common birds:

Blue jay



Eastern bluebird



Carolina chickadee



Crow, two species are common! Listen to hear the difference between Fish and American



Tufted titmouse



Downy woodpecker



European starling



American goldfinch



House sparrow



House finch



Mourning dove



Rock pigeon



Northern mockingbird



Northern cardinal

