Portable restrooms set up in West Virginia city for homeless population

Having somewhere safe and clean to use the restroom is something that can be easily taken for granted.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down public spaces, the homeless population finds themselves without this privilege.

In downtown Fairmont, W.Va., United Way and the city's homelessness task force decided something needed to be done.

"COVID-19 has really presented itself as a public health issue, and part of that is realizing people experiencing homelessness no longer have a place to use the restroom," said Emily Swain, the Community Impact Director for United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties

This has led to not only personal hygiene issues, but issues of public health and safety.

"Because they can't practice basic hygiene in a safe way that becomes an issue of public safety because they're utilizing spaces not made for that," Swain said

Currently, the city has three portable restrooms located in the Rescue Ministries parking lot on Washington Avenue.

And United Way is now on a wait list to get proper hand washing stations as well.

"We're on a wait list for hand washing stations and we're working with our partners on some other issues of hygiene," Swain said

The nonprofit hopes their actions will remind others this pandemic impacts everyone and by working together as a community is the best way to find solutions.

"Sometimes as a community we can kind of get lost in only looking through the lenses of what we;re experiencing," said Swain "But if we can step back and look at the bigger picture of how we're so interconnected I think that spurs a lot of people to recognize the real issues we're having and the real solutions and what those options are,"