Girl quarantined in bedroom away from 6 siblings

The COVID-19 crisis has families living in a manner under their own roofs they never could've expected a few months ago.

A mother in Huntington quarantined her 13-year-old daughter in her room, away from her six siblings, while the girl waited for a coronavirus test result.

For large families with lots of kids living in the same house, social distancing can be complicated.

That 13-year-old, Bayle Cornett, waited eight days for her test result. The family says they were enormously relieved to learn Monday she tested negative for the coronavirus, but they say the past week was unlike any other.

A doctor recommended she take the test last Monday after she was feeling some of the symptoms. Bayle had to stay in her room last Monday through this one, coming out only to use a bathroom that only she was allowed to use. Her mother would leave her meals outside her door and talk with her on a cell phone outside her window.

The mom, Terscia Cornett, says it was a painful week, being forced to resist motherly instincts to try to keep the rest of her children safe.

"It's scary knowing a person you love dearly could have it, but you want to stay as far away from them as possible," Terscia said. "You want to be there for her and love her, but you also want to be like, 'I can't get what you have.'"

"I got the fact I stayed in there to keep others safe," Bayle said, "but it got really boring. I didn't have anyone to talk to."

The seventh-grader says when she found out she tested negative for COVID-19, her first reaction was being excited just to be able to see her family face-to-face again and be able to go outdoors.

