Food insecurity concerns escalate during COVID-19 pandemic

Thousands out of work and local food sources are closed as the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates one of West Virginia's most pressing issues.

Schools are still delivering boxed lunches to families throughout our area.

"One in seven individuals struggle with hunger. One in five children struggle with hunger," said Gabri Bonazzo, the communications coordinator of the Mountaineer Food Bank.

Before the pandemic, West Virginia suffered a food insecurity rate of 15.3%.

Low-income families are finding themselves stuck. Bus services are suspended, many local restaurants are closing and the only available options are out of reach.

"They will find that they either have to walk to places where they can get food or just figure out a whole new way to ensure that they have food in the house. Essentially, the places where they live become places that they can not escape from," said Dr. Lauri Andress, assistant professor with the WVU School of Public Health.

As food deserts become more prevalent in rural counties, mobile food banks expand operations.

"We have had the National Guard with us for about three weeks now. They have been packing around 12,000 emergency food boxes a day," said Bonazzo.

Increased access to food outreach programs mean the difference between dinner and an empty plate.

"We just need to let our families and people know that the food pantries and the food banks are operating, because they may not be aware of that," said Dr. Andress.

Dr. Andress also advised that it is important to look at food insecurity after the COVID-19 pandemic. She works with a team to expand retail operations starting in food deserts.