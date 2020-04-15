Online license renewals encouraged by West Virginia DMV as offices remain closed

Going to the DMV is one of those pastimes that people gripe about and try to avoid.

West Virginia's DMV has taken steps to promote its online services as its offices are closed due to coronavirus concerns.

But now, you physically can't go to the DMV in West Virginia or Virginia, or much of the country, because of the coronavirus.

"We are doing everything we can to make things easier for you," said DMV Spokesperson Natalie Holcomb.

West Virginia's DMV started in mid-March by limiting the number of customers in their offices. Days later, they closed their offices completely to the public, similar to Virginia.

The DMV has since been encouraging West Virginians to utilize its online services.

"We didn't anticipate the coronavirus coming along," Holcomb said. "Certainly, we did want to follow what the government has asked us to do. Obviously, we want to slow the spread and stop the virus so we can get back to normal."

A host of DMV services are available online, including vehicle registration and driver's license renewal. The online portal walks you through all available services, which includes most of the DMV's resources.

CDL renewals and under-21 licenses aren't included; Those still need to be done in person, but the DMV is looking into moving those online.

If you have a regular license, you only have to go to the physical DMV every other renewal cycle in West Virginia. Otherwise, you can renew online or through mail-in services. You can also utilize one of the 11 DMV kiosks throughout the state.

If your license is about to or has expired in recent weeks, you're not out of luck just yet.

The DMV extended all expirations date three months from the initial date of expiration.

"If this stay at home order continues past Aprio, certainly we'll have to look over things," Holcomb said. " But if you're (document's expiration date was in) March or April, you still have that three-month extension."

The federal government also extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline to October 2021. 40% of all West Virginians have REAL-ID compliant licenses.

DMV Headquarters in Charleston is still open with a small staff to continue online and mail-in business. DMV officials say they're practicing safe social distancing there.

You can find more details on the situation with the Virginia DMV and related changes here.