'It's almost like it's not real'; Family with children in the NICU desperate to see their babies

"It's like almost like it's not real, just seeing them through the computer screen, kinda like you're watching them on TV or something," said Katrina Flanary during a FaceTime interview.

Talking through a computer screen is something Katrina and her husband Daniel have had to get used to over the last eight days.

It's said that nothing eases suffering more than human touch. But that's the one thing the Flanary family doesn't get to do when it comes to their boys, Jameson and Emerald.

"When we were first admitted into the hospital, when we first had the babies, they said, this is the most important thing, for us to have you talk to them, that's going to make them thrive, for us to have you touch them, but we can't do that anymore and that's the hardest thing," said Katrina.

On December 17, 2019, Jameson and Emerald arrived. Combined, they weighed a total of 31 ounces.

Ever since, Katrina, Daniel, and big brother Finn have been by the boys' side at the NICU.

"And we were actually working on breastfeeding with Emerald, but I'm not able to do that anymore, by mouth, I have to exclusively pump, due to the situation," said Katrina.

On Friday, the boys will turn four months old, but their milestones look different.

Jameson is still on a CPAP machine and steroids and Emerald has trouble with his feedings.

"They told us in a family meeting a couple of weeks ago, 'you're going to have to find joy in things you're not used to finding joy in, they might start crawling when they're a year, they might start walking ... and then the milestones may stop."'

The only interaction the Flanary family has with their sons are daily video chats.

Katrina has been pumping milk and can deliver that daily, with clean clothes.

But the hope is even more interaction so the milestones aren't missed.

"I just hope we're able to continue to advocate for moms, not just myself, like I've talked to other moms who are not able to speak on camera because they're not emotionally ready. So I hope Carilion is able to accommodate in some way to help these moms," said Katrina.

We reached out to Carilion to ask about their policies. The responses come from Dr. Kimberly Dunsmore, chair of Carilion Children’s.

• Do we know how long the policy of no visitors, including parents, will exist?

We’re working closely with our infectious disease experts to assess the situation daily and reopen to visitors as soon as it is deemed safe.

• Is there a video/photo policy in place?

We must abide by patient privacy regulations and are currently working through a HIPAA-compliant process to share photos and video with families. It’s a top priority for us.

Dr. Hiren Patel, with Neonatology, also added the following:

"There's only x number of physicians that can take care of these little ones, there's only x number of nurses that can take care of the little ones, so as a physician, we're not all sitting in the same office, we're practicing social distancing, so when you sit down to do your work, we've found different outlets where we can sit down and do our work, so we don't risk one another getting sick."

