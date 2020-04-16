White's Travel Center continues to serve truckers through COVID-19

The trucks continue to roll through White’s Travel Center, resupplying stores.

“We’re trying to keep things as normal as we can here,” said R.T. Fisk, White's general manager for operations.

The rush to resupply has slowed some, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a lot of customers still.

“You know," Fisk said, "We’re still pretty busy. We are still hiring, we still have positions to fill. For us, with the holiday over the past weekend, it slowed down a little bit, but things picked back up yesterday and we’re having a good day today. So I don’t see our business dying down anytime soon.”

But with adjustments, like closed dining rooms – it’s all takeout – and a lot more cleaning, not to mention masks.

“As far as masks go, we were able to find some disposable masks," Fisk said. "But reusable masks are ultimately what we wanted to find.”

And they came by way of a local source.

“We’ve made four-thousand and seven-hundred masks,” said Bonnie Wilmer.

She, with relatives and friends, have been making and giving away masks, including 150 for the staff at White’s.

“Lots of individuals have called and we’ve done lots of orders for businesses," Wilmer said. "And it’s been unbelievable how many we’ve done. I had no idea it would go this far.”

Wilmer worked in nursing herself, as does her daughter, so she thinks the masks are valuable.

“I think anything’s better than nothing," She explained. "I have made some with the HIPA filter in it that you can change. I think for the average person, just going out about their day, that these would be fine.”

And so her project continues on, giving away masks for free.

“I mean, we’re just trying to help people,” Wilmer said.

