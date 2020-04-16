Help for incoming college students available during COVID-19 crisis

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, incoming college freshmen may not have all the tools to make a decision about what college is right for them.

Ella Curry, senior associate director of admissions for recruitment at Marshall University, says her office would normally be filled with high school juniors going on college visits and seniors making final college decisions.

"This would be filled with students who were here to take a daily campus tour," Curry said.

COVID-19 is putting campus visits on hold, so Marshall University is doing one-on-one virtual tours.

"The recruitment coordinator talks to them about the application process, talks to them about Marshall and then walks them around campus just like they were here for a regular campus visit," Curry said.

Other initiatives Marshall University are taking include virtual open houses and online interactive tours. The virtual one-on-one tours are set up through the Marshall website at set time slots.

At the University of Charleston, Beth Wolfe, executive vice president of enrollment management, says they are also doing one-on-one tours and encouraging students to ask important questions.

"We are using Zoom technology to set up meetings with admissions representatives, faculty members and advisers -- really anyone that on campus that a student would want to talk to," Wolfe said.

University of Charleston has also extended their deadline to August when classes start giving students enough time to make a decision. The university has an online video to help prospective students get an idea of what the university looks like. It also produces a live video each week to help students with a variety of topics related to college.

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission is also ready to help students who may need some considering the right colleges or universities.

Elizabeth Manuel, senior director of student services at HEPC, said they offer online chat rooms, places to call, and online services to help students figure out a direction.

"No matter if that is a community and technical college, a four-year institution military or career and technical center," Manuel said, "we help students understand that they have options and so what may work for one student may not work for another student."

The online aspect will help with financial question and scholarship details but also ways for students to narrow their choices.

"There is actually an interest profile that will help students determine what field may be the best fit for them and then from there they are able to explore all of the institutions in the state of West Virginia," Manuel said.

The message both Marshall University and the University of Charleston want to drive home is to take time and make the decision with all questions answered.

"The really important message for students and their families is don't feel rushed into a decision right now," Wolfe said."You can make a decision and then you can change your mind, and that's OK."

Wolfe says many universities have extended the application deadline, and some have extended it until fall classes begin.