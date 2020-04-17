Postal Service changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

There are many essential employees who work hard every day to ensure we can maintain some level of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those important jobs is mail carriers and postal workers.

"I just consider myself doing my job the best I can do every day –they tell us we're essential and I'll have to agree, I guess."

A humble hero, Billy Bruffy is a letter carrier for the Grandin Road Post Office in Roanoke. Since the coronavirus outbreak, he has some additional items added to his everyday uniform, such as gloves and a mask.

That's just one of many changes the postal service has had to make.

"We have also staggered our report times to try to comply with the, uh, 10 or less in the building at a given time," said Bruffy.

Bruffy says the number of packages and mail they deliver a day is now comparable to Christmas, but what's different is what's in the packages.

"We are delivering medicine every day to people who need it, we're delivering first- and second-class mail that people want and need," said Bruffy.

Delivering around 200 packages a day right now isn't an easy job, but he says his customers make the hard days worth it.

"This morning on my route, they had written in big letters 'thank you' on the mailbox and I had a package of cookies!"

Although he said it certainly isn't a one-person job.

"We're the most visible, but we have clerks and supervisors and managers, everyone is working to limit the COVID exposure and get you your mail," said Bruffy.

There are also practices in place when you go inside the post office. They have put plastic between the employees and the customers, similar to the shields used now at many grocery stores for checkout counters.

