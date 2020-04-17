Clarksburg VA treating more mental health patients virtually during pandemic

Improvise, adapt, overcome. The old Marine slogan is being applied in nearly every facet of our daily lives.

The Clarksburg VA is conducting more virtual mental health appointments during the pandemic. (Photo: WDTV)

For some who served our country, this type of adaptation is unlike anything they've ever experienced, especially for their healthcare.

Their doctors still visit them though, virtually, all while they're staying in their homes.

Dr. Chad Priestley is the associate chief of staff for behavioral and rehabilitative medicine at the Clarksburg VA.

"We were well prepared for this by having our folks already trained and by having completed these visits as a routine in the past," Priestley said. "It wasn't much of a change for some of our providers, as they're already well accustomed to this kind of modality."

The facility has offered virtual mental health appointments since 2014.

When the VA implemented changes in March, every veteran was contacted in the mental health clinic. The VA offered to convert them from their regular face-to-face appointment to virtual care appointments.

Priestley says since the pandemic began, the VA has averaged 250 to 300 virtual tele-mental health appointments every week.

"There's a significant increase in the awareness as well as the willingness for veterans to utilize these services, which we've seen, and that's a positive," Priestley said.

Telephone visits are also available for veterans who are uncomfortable with virtual appointments seeing a doctor on a tablet

"The folks with mental health conditions are very vulnerable, especially when you have the extra stress of a pandemic going on," Priestley said. "By being able to contact them during this time, it allows them to know that the VA is here for them. They have needs, we can meet those needs."

Despite changes and restrictions in place, the emergency room at the Clarksburg VA is still operating 24-7.

Veterans are also encouraged to utilize the 24/7 Veteran Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.

