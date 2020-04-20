Virginia Tech researchers produce PPE

Researchers at Virginia Tech are working alongside medical professionals to help provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to help them get their jobs done as efficiently and safely as possible during COVID-19.

WDBJ7 photo

The university said in a press conference on Friday that they have not had to use outside funding or materials yet for this project, because they were able to repurpose what they already have on campus.

Right now, they're working on about 10 separate projects to address the issue.

One by one, protective face shields are being sliced out of plastic to help medical professionals on the front lines.

“It’s not just one lab or one person; it’s really a team of 75 people all devoting their energy, and time and expertise to really make sure that we’re leveraging all that we have to get the best response that we can,” said mechanical engineering professor Dr. Chris Williams.

These crews aren’t just mass producing PPE, they’re working with doctors to test their prototypes and get everything just right.

“We were able to quickly fill that need by starting out with those designs and then modifying them as necessary,” said undergraduate engineering student Liam Chapin.

All of this work isn’t just happening at in a lab, it is happening at people’s homes, too. We could hear 3-D printers running in Chapin’s home during the press conference.

“That’s 3-D printer song,” Chapin said when a reporter asked about the high pitches coming from his room.

When everything is complete, it’s sterilized before being shipped to healthcare professionals.

Williams said although there hasn’t been a shortage of PPE yet in the New River Valley, they want to stay one step ahead with this project.

“If that surge should occur we would be well-suited, and we would have a supply in place and all of our solutions have already been approved,” Williams said.

These groups are keeping track of what works and what doesn’t and plan to share their findings with other universities and professionals to keep working collectively to keep this equipment flowing.

“Maybe that’s the silver lining of the pandemic is that together as a very large community, we can come together and advance in our understanding for good of humanity,” Williams said.

Genevieve Gural, a mechanical engineering graduate student, said she had never worked with Chapin before this project, and now they’re close friends.

“Basically we didn’t know each other prior to about two weeks ago, and I consider him to be a great reference for anything and everything,” Gural said.

Williams said everyone is unifying their efforts across campus.

“By standardizing what we’re doing, it really allows us to rapidly deploy them and put them into hands,” he said.

Right now they said they have the ability to mass produce about 300 respirators each day and that they’ve produced thousands of face shields so far.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.