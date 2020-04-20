Funeral home provides first drive-thru viewing and visitation in West Virginia

Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic is hard for many, but it's even more difficult for those who are having to find new ways to grieve in a world of social distancing and quarantining.

Family and friends of Louise Boocks came together to celebrate her life in a new way.

“I think for her, she would eat this up, because she was just that kind of person and she deserves all of this attention,” Boocks’ oldest granddaughter, Jocelyn Wilson, said.

With gloves and masks as essentials, the Davis Funeral Home held a drive-thru viewing and visitation for Boocks. It was the first in the state, and over 100 cars drove through to pay their respects. Some even stepped out of their vehicles to share a final moment.

“For a lot of people, she’s impacted them,” Davis Funeral Home co-owner, David Bolyard said. “We’re hearing lots of stories and so for them to be able to see her, pay respect to the family and have that closure, it’s very important to them,” he said.

It was an important moment for those who knew Boocks, but also a tough and challenging time to those who are grieving.

“I think it’s hard for us not to be able to congregate and hug because we’re that kind of family,” Wilson said.

It’s a new way of closure during this pandemic that can be just as beneficial.

“It’s really a very rewarding thing for the family, for the children and grandchildren,” Boocks’ son-in-law, Jim Talerico said.

Bolyard is glad that his funeral home is able to provide a place for people to come together during the pandemic.

“What we’re all about is helping the family and trying to be creative and do anything we can,” Bolyard said. “It’s a little extra man power but that’s what we’re here for,” he said. “Anything we can do to make it easier when somebody loses somebody and that grief, that’s what it’s all about.”

Beyond grieving, it’s about coming together to celebrate a life that had such a big place in many hearts.