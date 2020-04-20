Family in W.Va. mourns COVID-19 victim, remembering his legacy

A week ago, Gary McCallister's family got the news that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. McCallister died of coronavirus-related complications a few days later, but his family remembers the person Gary was most of all.

"My dad was a loving, caring man, he loved his church, his family, his country and the same, they all loved him back," Steve McCallister said.

Steve McCallister said his dad is his hero. Steve said his dad was a selfless man, a coal miner, and a deputy sheriff after serving as a member of the National Guard for more than 12 years.

"I can remember at the ceremonies when he was in the service, them pinning ribbons and stuff on him," Steve McCallister said.

Steve's dad Gary spent most of his life in southern West Virginia. He loved fishing, hunting, and above all, his family. Steve said Gary McCallister would help anyone.

"He would help no matter what. He was the type of person to help you if you were sick or down. He would do it for you," Steve McCallister said. "He was my hero."

Steve McCallister is a proud son and decided to go into law enforcement because of him.

"I wanted to be in law enforcement and the military that was one of the big things. He was one of my training officers," said Steve McCallister.

Gary McCallister was in his early 70's when he passed away from COVID-19 with underlying health conditions. His daughter Sherrie Baisden said the hardest part was her family could not be with him.

"Dad always wanted somebody with him he wanted mom with him when he didn't feel well, he didn't want to be alone," Sherrie Baisden said.

She said it is hard to understand and hard to know she will attend the small graveside service by video. The family will hold a bigger 'celebration of life' as Steve McCallister calls it when it is safe.

Gary McCallister told his son the he wanted to see his grandchildren graduate, especially his grandson Chase Baisden who would graduate this year.

"I'll just always remember talking to him having a good time he loved to tell stories, tell jokes," Chase Baisden said.

Gary McCallister's wife Sue McCallister said the virus took some time away from but she will keep him in her heart knowing he is above.

"I know that he is in heaven now and that he's fine he's okay he's loving where he's at," Sue McCallister said.

Gary McCallister's family will continue to tell their stories, knowing he will live in their hearts and those he touched.

Among a long list of things Gary did, he was awarded a hometown hero by WSAZ more than 20 years ago, for saving a courthouse in Martin County from burning while he served as a deputy.

Steve McCallister remembers some the last words his dad shared with him.

"He just told me that he loved me and to take care of the family," Steve McCallister said.