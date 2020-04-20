Video of hospital employee singing 'Country Roads' goes viral

A video of an environmental service tech at CAMC General in West Virginia is going viral.

In the video shot by Deeanna Summers on Friday, her friend, Dalton Landers is seen singing a rendition of "Country Roads" in a stairwell at the hospital.

"I know we are all going through a rough time right now!" Summers' caption said, "But us West Virginians are tough and can handle anything! Stay inside and stay safe!"

To date, 902 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in West Virginia and at least 24 people have died.