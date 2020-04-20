Hundreds come out for surprise birthday parade for boy with autism

Garrett Blankenship had been looking forward to his 12th birthday, but when COVID-19 crashed the party, plans to celebrate were cancelled.

Hundreds came together for a surprise birthday parade for a young boy with autism.

Garrett's mom wanted to do something special for her son, so she planned a small parade to go by their house in Teays Valley, but when no one responded, her friend posted about the parade on Facebook and countless people said they would come.

The response was so huge, they had to move the parade to Putnam Village, where tractor trailers, fire trucks, and other cars drove by, honking horns and flashing lights for Garrett.

Garrett has autism, and his mom says seeing the kindness of so many people meant the world to her.

"I just appreciate everybody that took their day to come celebrate Garrett's birthday since we didn't have a party," said April Blankenship. "I never imagined it to be this big."

Despite COVID-19 throwing a wrench in the plans, Garrett says it was the best birthday he has had.