State health officials pledge more tests, support for nursing homes

On Monday, health officials said they had a busy weekend as the state continues to try to get ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak

WDBJ7 photo

"We're working to shore up our processes and procedures," said Dr. Laurie Forlano, who heads up Governor Ralph Northam's long-term care facility task force.

Forlano's comments come as long-term care facilities remain at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic in Virginia. State health officials say that out of 139 outbreaks in the Commonwealth, 77 have been in long-term-care facilities.

Forlano said that as a result, they're working to provide more tests for nursing homes and others who need them.

"I'm happy to report we've already received requests, and we're working through deploying those resources and support to those facilities."

The state is also trying to get more personal protective equipment to those facilities, sending out shipments in the last week.

"We were very excited to be able to add that to our supply," said Nicole Bruch.

Bruch is the spokesperson for Virginia Lutheran Homes, which oversees several long term care facilities. She says getting effective PPE into the hands of staff is vital.

"We've been lucky in our facility. We've not had a COVID-19 case," said Bruch. "But we want to be prepared when or if that occurs."

During the press conference, Dr. Laurie Forlano said officials are also working on providing virtual or tele-inspections at nursing homes to ensure they're complying with infection control procedures. She said they're sending inspectors in person when outbreaks do occur.

For her part, Nicole Bruch says any and all help is appreciated, but the most important thing remains getting access to testing, for both staff and residents.

"We know there are rapid tests out there, and we hope that's something that can be prioritized for our healthcare workers," she said.

