Lawmakers return to Richmond, protesters expected

Whether demonstrators were supporting the Equal Rights Amendment or opposing gun control earlier this year, big issues brought large crowds and loud voices to Virginia's Capitol Square.

This week, the reconvened session of the General Assembly promises a new twist on a familiar scene

Wednesday, members of the House of Delegates are planning to meet outside near the steps of the State Capitol, to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 as lawmakers gather from all corners of the commonwealth.

Members of the Virginia Senate will be meeting at the Science Museum of Virginia. Each location, according to Gov. Northam, will provide enough space for them to social distance and comply with the governor's executive orders.

At the same time, organizers of a drive-in rally will be calling on Governor Northam to end his stay-at-home order and reopen Virginia's economy sooner rather than later.

David Brit is one of the organizers.

"It's all about getting businesses going again, so that we can save them," Britt said. "You know the idea of going until June 10th, without anybody being able to patronize businesses, is a disastrous prospect."

So far, public health officials are calling on Virginians to stay the course and stay home. They warn, based on UVA modeling, that trying to return to normal too quickly would result in a resurgence of new COVID-19 cases that could potentially overwhelm hospital bed capacity that is currently set to be enough under the state's restrictions that have slowed growth in cases.

Governor Northam isn't wavering on the need for social distancing and restrictions on public gatherings.

But organizers of the ReOpen Virginia rally say they expect hundreds of cars and perhaps thousands of people to share a different perspective Wednesday.

They previously said they expected thousands of people at a rally last week where several dozen people gathered around the Capitol, having picnics and encouraging hugs and sharing meals.

