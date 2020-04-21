Experts warn about alcohol abuse during stay-at-home orders

Enjoying a cold one. Jokes and memes about drinking are popular during social isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liquor stores are still open during the non-essential shutdown, meaning people can still stock their fridges

"For the general population, it is okay to have one beer or two drinks and use alcohol as a means of relaxation from time-to-time," said Jon Downer, the Director of Recovery Services at Ascension Recovery Services.

Downer says staying indoors, though, could lead to people using alcohol as a way to relieve stress, but instead of heading to the fridge, he recommends looking toward other methods of self-care.

"Get the appropriate amount of sleep. Eat healthy. Exercise. Find a way to prioritize self," said Downer.

It is also vital to understand the signs of alcohol dependence.

"They are broken into four distinct categories," said Downer.

Those are an inability to moderate, alcohol use affecting interpersonal relationships, putting yourself or others at risks, and an increase in tolerance — the four indicators of alcohol dependence.

Downer and WVU Medicine staff say resources are still available for people who are seeking help or somebody to talk to.

