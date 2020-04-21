Father finally home after being in hospital for weeks with COVID-19

One family is now finally back together after their father and husband, Brandon Vovk, was in critical condition in the hospital for three weeks.

Brandon Vovk is now home after spending weeks in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

Vovk tested positive for COVID-19 toward the end of March and had to be hospitalized away from his wife, Lori Vovk, and two young daughters.

Brandon was on a ventilator for two of the three weeks in the hospital, and doctors told his wife that he had a slim chance of surviving.

But on Monday, Lori posted on Facebook that after three long weeks of not seeing her husband, he finally was able to come home.

She thanked everyone for their support

and prayers during the difficult time. She also encouraged people to stay home, stay safe and love each other.

Apr. 15

It's been a couple weeks since Brandon Vovk, a husband and father from Hurricane, found out he had COVID-19.

"He was on a ventilator in the hospital for the last few weeks," said Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards. "The doctors gave a very grim outlook, every time I talked to his wife, Lori, it didn’t seem good."

But on Tuesday, Brandon's wife Lori said he was taken off the ventilator and was even able to FaceTime his family.

"My girls and I are humbled by the support and love from our community and beyond. The words of encouragement, random acts of kindness, and most importantly, the prayers, have meant so much to us. Brandon still has a long road of recovery, but we find comfort in knowing we are not facing this alone,” said Lori, Brandon's wife.

When first finding out that someone in Hurricane tested positive for the virus, Mayor Scott Edwards and Pastor Mark Ice held a virtual community-wide prayer for Brandon.

Ever since the news, the Hurricane community has been showing full support of the Vovk family.

"It’s a big community but it feels so small because, if anybody has any kind of financial needs or hardships or is going through a hard time, it just seems like everybody rallies behind them, everybody is there to offer support, love and prayers," said Sarah Dunlap a friend of the Vovk family.

Edwards said the number of people who joined together in support of the Vovk family was incredible.

"They just came together said let’s support them, let’s get them through this and let’s get Brandon home. (Now) that’s what getting ready to happen; I can’t wait for that man to come home and see his wife and kids."