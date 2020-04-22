Seniors stay positive despite missing high school milestones

Many seniors will be missing out on major high school milestones after Governor Jim Justice said on Tuesday that in-person school classes are canceled for the year in West Virginia.

Josie Moore went through the flood of 2016 as a freshman at Herbert Hoover High School and now faces the pandemic as a senior.

That put West Virginia students in the same situation that Virginia students have been facing for weeks. But the class of 2020 in many parts of West Virginia has another experience that started their time in high school in a similar way.

"Hoover students, Elk River people know what the class of 2020 has been through," said Herbert Hoover senior Megan Tanner.

Tanner's family is one of many who lost their home in the 2016 floods that devastated West Virginia, and now, with school out for the year, she is also losing precious high school memories.

"We have faced so many hardships," Tanner told WSAZ. "It’s almost like we are the perfect group of people to have to go through something like this as kids because we came into high school kind of the same we’re going out."

If experiencing the flood and now the pandemic weren't enough, senior Noah Sheley can also tell the story one day about how he survived cancer his junior year.

"It got a few really hard times for me, but knowing that I could go to my phone and there was always a community looking out for me," Sheley said.

Senior Josie Moore also suffered major home damage in the flood and now is trying to piece together the rest of her senior year.

"I think going through all of what we went through with other people wouldn't have been the same outcome," Moore said. "I give all the credit to (the teachers) and my fellow classmates for having such a positive attitude the past four years."

Moore is graduating second in her class, something she has worked hard for and was looking forward to being recognized for at senior awards.

"It’s like a slap in the face. It’s unfair, but there’s no one to blame, no one did this to me; it’s just life," Moore told WSAZ.

"It’s tough and it’s hard to ask for these kids to be strong but I feel like we’re the group of kids that can get it done and we’ll be OK," said Sheley about his classmates.

Herbert Hoover school officials are now planning for graduation to be at the Municipal Auditorium at 1 p.m. June 27.