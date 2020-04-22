Virginia elementary school gives out stuffed bears to students

It's been six weeks of things not looking like they're supposed to.

Caution tape is around playgrounds that are empty, and schools have no kids inside.

"It's odd. And they miss it. I mean, teachers miss it more than they thought they would," said school counselor Cindy Martin.

It's not just teachers. Kids miss it too. Routines are totally different right now.

"I brush my hair, and I watch TV, and I eat cereal on the couch and then I eat a lot of food after that," said Khloe Ochoa, a second grade student at McHarg Elementary School.

For parents, the questions can be challenging.

"Explaining to an 8-year-old is sometimes a little difficult," said Khloe's mom, Amanda Griffith.

And they need some reinforcement. So that's where Bobcat Bear steps in.

"So when you're talking about working with children, especially at this age, it's trying to bring it down to their level. They have a really hard time with those words, they understand scared, they definitely understand scared, they understand confused, but you don't hear them use the word anxiety," said Martin.

But according to Martin, anxiety affects a third of elementary school students. Starting Thursday, all 400 plus kids at McHarg Elementary will get a plush bear to work out some of those feelings.

And the bears come with instructions.

"They can't control what's going on, but when they can control just something small, 'Oh yeah, I can put the bear in the window, I can read to the bear,' anything they can control, any choice they can be given, is something we want to help them with," said Martin.

They may just look like a new toy, but there's purpose in the bags - hidden lessons that will hopefully make a difference.

"Hopefully it will bring a little bit of comfort in this time that's just all over the place for these children," said Martin.

