Clifton Forge's Virginia Opry named official state opry

The Virginia Opry has been performing in Clifton Forge for nearly thirty years.

They have been doing as many as twelve shows a year at the Historic Masonic Theater, and that has earned them the title of being Virginia's official state opry, as certified by a resolution passed in this year's legislative session in Richmond.

But of course this year the shows have been postponed.

"Since we had our show on the first, the first show of the year on February 15th, we're not going to break the trend," said Virginia Opry Founder M. Ray Allen. "I'm hoping that we can get back to having shows by midsummer, maybe by August."

They say they are hoping to reschedule all twelve shows originally planned.

