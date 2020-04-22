Rockbridge chef gives back through gift certificates

Lately, you might have seen Chef John Stallard, of CHEFS Catering, and his crew passing out lunch at places like the Rockbridge Area Health Center.

It’s basically, he says, all he can do.

“This year is no income for us at least for about six months," he explained. "But we’ll make it up.”

That’s because his big business, when he’s not making lunches for first responders, is weddings.

“Nothing behind you is running right now because we don’t need it," Stallard said, pointing at the refrigerators around his kitchen. "We’re only doing donations right now and no events.”

But to keep the income flowing, he suggested couples buy gift certificates in anticipation of their event.

And then he decided to give ten percent to the community foundation’s COVID-19 fund.

“We were very surprised that John did this," said Lori Turner, executive director of the Community Foundation for Bath, Rockbridge and Alleghany. "It was a wonderful gesture on his part and it shows his commitment to the community.”

“We’ve had an incredible feedback from it," Stallard said. "And we’ve pretty much almost reached $1,000 towards the community relief fund. So yeah, it’s good things.”

And it lets him carry on with his lunch program while he waits for the wedding season to return.

“Everybody’s been working wonderfully together to make sure that the bride and groom still get their day," he said. "Granted that it’s not on the exact day that they originally wanted, but they’ll still get the celebration that they wanted.”

