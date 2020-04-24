Mother pleads for return of women missing since last weekend

The mother of one missing woman has issued a public plea for the safe return of her daughter, as Buena Vista police ask for help finding her and another woman nobody has reported seeing since Saturday.

Photos courtesy Buena Vista PD: Mary Rebecca "Becky" Williams (L), Jacquelyn "Bridgett" Clark (R)

Police say Jacquelyn “Bridgett” Clark, 42, and Mary “Becky” Williams, 40, were last reported seen in the City of Buena Vista on April 18, shortly before midnight.

Investigators believe the two left Buena Vista and headed toward the Smith Mountain Lake area of Franklin County, driving a dark blue 2013 Ford Explorer with VA license plate VKG-4414.

A video message to Jacquelyn "Bridgett" Clark has been issued from her mother, Linda Barger, read by her uncle, Randy Stinnett.

Police believe Clark and Williams drove from Buena Vista via Interstate 81 South to 581 into Roanoke County, continuing over Route 116/Windy Gap Mountain into Franklin County.

The attached photo is of a similar vehicle and is not the one believed to be used by the women.

The last reported contact with Williams or Clark was Sunday about 2:30 a.m.

Anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact:

Buena Vista Police Department - 540.261.6171

Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office - 540.463.7328

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office - 540.483.3000

