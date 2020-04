Molly Coleman was surprised by her dance friends at the Rockbridge Ballet Wednesday with a drive by, get-well parade.

WDBJ7 photo

She had an emergency appendectomy, and they wanted to wish her well in a safe way during social distancing by driving by her Lexington home.

Molly is a member of the junior company with the Rockbridge Ballet.

