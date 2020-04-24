Health departments focused on accurate reporting of COVID-19

Debbie Fisher has been working tirelessly the last several weeks at the Lawrence County Health Department, in Ohio, as a nurse, following up on COVID-19 patients.

The Lawrence County Ohio Health Department is closely monitoring its COVID-19 cases and working to inform the public whenever updates are available.

She's also been updating the website and social media pages with the latest information.

Last week, the state was reporting more cases than she was aware of.

"One of the inmates had tested positive and his regular home address is the address that they used to use as that jurisdiction," Fisher said.

The following day, the state adjusted their numbers.

Fisher says the process begins at testing sites, who turn over their information to local health departments, who then input it into a state database.

She spends time checking in with confirmed patients each day, monitoring them and their symptoms.

They self-report their temperatures, sometimes via text or a phone call.

The state is counting probable cases, as well, which could include someone living in the same house who is also showing symptoms.

"Rather than being tested, they're being considered a case, rather than being tested too," Fisher said.

The health department is also tracking each patients recovery through a detailed log, to determine when they can come out of isolation.

"We want to make sure they're symptom free or fever free for at least three days, and they have to be at least seven days from the onset of their symptoms before we release them," Fisher said.

Depending on their symptoms, the quarantine may last longer than two weeks.

The health department is also working with essential businesses to make sure they're maintaining social distancing, where possible, and employees have the proper protection to continue working.