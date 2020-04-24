Survey shows 1 in 5 people are unable to support local businesses during pandemic

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, many households have made spending cuts. Although people still aim to help support local businesses, a survey from FinanceBuzz says 1 in 5 people are unable to.

It's a result of surveying 1,000 Americans to see how they're changing their spending habits in relation to supporting local businesses.

Some of the findings include 54% of U.S. households surveyed seeing a reduction in income since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and 63% reducing their spending, according to FinanceBuzz.

“It's not just because we not going out, but also because we're afraid of how long this is going to last," Becca Jenkins, editor of FinanceBuzz, said. "Some of us feel like we're unable to help people financially with money the way that we may want to."

Jenkins also mentioned showing support goes beyond the business itself.

“It's not just about supporting the businesses, it's really supporting each other," she said. "A lot of us work for small businesses and if there's ways we can help each other than we really truly are helping each other.”

The report suggests that there are ways to help, including the tips many know about, like shopping local, buying gift cards or making donations, but also ways to support businesses without spending money, like offering expertise, starting a local business network or making suggestions for online services. One of the biggest ways Jenkins said is best to help is by leaving a review.

“Those reviews might help bring in money," she said. "There's other people out there who still have jobs, who are still able to spend, if they see good reviews they might be willing to buy a gift card from that business or order takeout from that business.”

Even with the challenge small businesses are facing during this pandemic, West Virginia is one of the many states that aim to support one of the most effected local owned businesses, restaurants.

On average, 48 percent of people are ordering takeout, but Jenkins said, some states like West Virginia have exceeded the average.

“In the South Atlantic region, which includes West Virginia, it's actually 52 percent," she said. "You guys are putting in some extra effort in to order takeout and supporting the restaurants,” Jenkins said.

To see the full survey results, you can check FinanceBuzz's website.