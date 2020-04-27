VMI cadet without WiFi pitches tent in the only place with cell service

A Virginia Military Institute student is working to finish an entire semester's worth of work without WiFi. Undaunted, the young, hardworking cadet is in a field of his own and he's demonstrating that in every way possible.

VMI Cadet William Taylor, Class of 2022, had to pitch a tent in a field near his house to keep up with his studies. It's the only place he can access the internet.

Regular life at Virginia Military Institute has slowed to a halt and VMI's classrooms have taken on a new look altogether.

"I’m right now broadcasting from my son’s bedroom because my office is next to the garage," said Lt. Col. Spencer Bakich, an Associate Professor of International Studies at VMI. "And there’s a new garage door being put in, so you’ve gotta have some flexibility.”

Bakich has been learning how to flexibly teach National Security Policy from home. Virtual teaching has given him a small window into his students' lives now, including one window which caught his attention.

“The winds started moving his walls," he said of a virtual lesson early on, "and I quickly came to the realization that we had a non-traditional learning environment.”

That non-traditional learning environment is Cadet William Taylor's small Pennsylvania hometown, with a big problem.

"I was like, 'well, shoot,'" said Taylor, VMI Class of 2022. "I don’t have internet and, like, I don’t even get cell service much in our house."

He could have pitched a fit about his connectivity issues. Instead, he pitched a tent.

"I was like, well I have a tent in my car," Taylor said. "I guess I could put up that!”

For the last several weeks, Taylor's been keeping up with schoolwork from the middle of a field near his house in Schuylkill County. It's the only place he can use his cell phone hot spot.

"I think I’ve gotten almost every assignment in on time and done with everything," he said with a smile.

Taylor, who aspires to be an Army chaplain, said he can focus better in the tent, away from his four younger siblings at home. Plus, he's discovered he's found a way to live out the intrinsic message of VMI.

"To not look at a situation and think it’s impossible or anything, like adapt and overcome is what we say a lot," Taylor explained. "When something comes up, say, okay, well, I gotta change my situation. Different learning style but that doesn’t mean that it’s impossible. Just figure out a different way to do something like this.”

He's been able to do this despite interference from cold, rainy weather flooding his tent and from curious farm animals.

“I had a chicken come in my tent before during a Bible study I was doing and it started like squawking really loudly!" he said.

But there are no such complaints from his professors like Bakich, who is eager to teach students ready for the challenge.

“To have a group of students and cadets who are absolutely dedicated to improving themselves and gaining an education, that’s not just going to be useful for their careers if they happen to be commissioned, but certainly going forward, deeper into their lives, you have to show up with your A-game," said Bakich. "There’s no other alternative.”

No alternative but persistence, putting this tenacious cadet in a field of his own.

“I’m just hoping Sprint doesn’t slow down my service!" he said.

