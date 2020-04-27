West Virginia county clerks start sending out absentee ballots

Friday, April 24, was the first day West Virginia county clerks were able to send out absentee ballots by mail. The applications for people to request absentee ballots went out to every registered voter in West Virginia about two weeks ago.

County Clerks in West Virginia have begun sending absentee ballots to those who sent in an absentee ballot application by mail. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, every West Virginian has the option to vote by mail.

At the Kanawha County Clerk's Office, county officials put together an assembly line to process thousands of applications quickly.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all West Virginians have the option to vote by mail. This means county employees will have to put in more legwork to make sure people can vote.

Registered voters should have received an absentee application request in the mail. That application has to be sent back to the county clerk’s office to officially request an absentee ballot application.

After it gets to the county clerk, one team looks through the application, and another team logs and checks the information on the application.

“They can trace this on our computer when it went out, when it come back and when we received their application, that can all be tracked,” Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick said.

One issue the office is running into is mail that is undeliverable. Voter registration staff say it’s important to keep your voting information updated with your current address and info.

They recommend updating the information every time you move.

Currently, West Virginians have four ways to vote in the June primaries. This includes being able to vote in person at the polls. County employees say it is still important to vote during the pandemic, no matter what method you choose.

“There is a lot of work going on to get an election ready; people need to get out and vote,” McCormick said.

