More warrants surface as part of investigation into Va. toddler's death

WDBJ7 continues to learn more about the death of a two-year-old girl in Radford.

Mugshot courtesy Radford Police

Police have executed more search warrants as part of a "cruelty to children" investigation into Andrew Byrd.

Byrd was arrested in relation to the case, and is facing several charges connected to an incident April 17 involving the child’s mother.

Among the search warrants is one for Radford Ambulance Service to look for anything connected to the EMS response to the scene and the transport of the little girl to a hospital, partly to establish a timeline of injuries the girl sustained.

Police say when the girl was hospitalized, there was evidence of injuries from possible non-accidental trauma. Police are still awaiting results from the child’s autopsy.

She died on April 19 after being taken to New River Valley Medical Center to be treated for injuries after she was found unresponsive on April 17.

Police also executed a search warrant to check Byrd's cell phone, for all data including photos, text messages, emails, SMS history, phone call history and GPS history. When he was arrested, Byrd said he and Amanda Mitchell, the girl's mother, had been contacting each other about "issues related to the medical emergency" involving the victim. He even provided the phone's passcode to police.

Byrd was charged amid the death investigation with abduction, strangulation, and assault and battery of a household member for an alleged domestic incident involving a weapon.

Police say the girl is not related to Byrd.

