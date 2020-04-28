Health district launches Spanish coronavirus hotline

At least one Virginia health district is launching a new Spanish hotline to answer questions and address COVID-19 concerns in the Hispanic community.

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District launched the new call service Monday.

“This was our best way of directly reaching someone who speaks Spanish,” Population Health Planning & Improvement Coordinator Samara Lott said.

The hotline was created following a discussion with leaders in the Hispanic community.

“I think all about public health is to reduce as many barriers as possible … everyone has a role to play to make our communities safer,” Lott said.

Casa Latina is a resource for Spanish speakers; they said this call center will help people better understand the pandemic.

“If people are able to hear the news in Spanish about the coronavirus they will take it more seriously,” Casa Latina President Kris Tilley-Lubbs said.

This is the only VDH hotline in the state that has a person automatically answer in Spanish.

That means you don’t have press to a series of buttons to get someone to speak your language.

Casa Latina said taking away those extra steps will bring a sense of peace to many families looking for answers.

“They can feel confident about themselves, they can feel security to their family,” Casa Latina Volunteer Coordinator Thania Torres said.

Because in a time of uncertainty, it’s important we all look out for one another.

“This is not about where we are from, this is about human beings,” Torres said.

The Spanish hotline is available Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 540-312-0043.

