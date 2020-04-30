Medical Reserve Corps volunteers learn, help during coronavirus pandemic

Volunteers with Virginia’s Medical Reserve Corps are playing a critical role during the pandemic.

Some of those volunteers include medical students like Vaish Sridhar and Dakota Buhrman, who are in their third year at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

Sridhar and Buhrman were hoping they’d be wrapping up this academic year in the hospital working with patients, but COVID-19 had other plans.

“It was definitely tough as a medical student; I think a lot of us chose this career and this path because we want to help people. We want to serve the community in this way,” Sridhar said.

So they found another way to help.

In between online classes, they started volunteering through the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps.

“That first day, just seeing public health kind of spring into life and spring into action, I was hooked at that point,” Buhrman said.

As volunteers, they work at testing sites or at VDH offices.

MRC Coordinators said this helps ease the burden on local health departments responding to this health crisis.

“They’re already strained in their regular jobs, and now with this they are just maxed out, so we have volunteers coming in and helping them with the backflow,” Near Southwest MRC Coordinator Mary Lou Legg said.

The state has a goal to get 30,000 registered volunteers; right now, they have about 10,000.

The MRC has seen hundreds of people sign up on local levels to help in the last two months. Legg said the more hands they have, the better they can respond.

“This is going to be a long response. This is not a hurricane, [where] we'll be back on our feet in a couple weeks or a couple months,” Legg said. “This is something that is going to be long term, so we need volunteers who are helping now and down the road.”

Sridhar and Buhrman said they know this volunteer experience will help them when they eventually transition into the medical field themselves.

“I mean, this is going to happen again at some point in the future, and I am going to be a health care provider in the middle of all of this,” Sridhar said.

It’s a learning opportunity they are taking advantage of now so they can continue to serve later.

To volunteer with the MRC, you do not need a medical background. There are ways to support the community through the MRC no matter your skill set. For more information or to volunteer, medically or otherwise, you can visit their website.

