Fighting domestic violence during a pandemic

While people are being encouraged to stay at home to protect their health, for people experiencing domestic violence, this can pose a different kind of danger.

That's why nonprofits like HOPE Inc, Task Force on Domestic Violence, have kept shelters open where possible, like in Marion County, West Virginia.

But as far as their extended office locations in multiple counties, they've been partnering with county officers and court personnel to make sure people know that while the office building may be closed, the phone lines are open.

"We're normally open to the public as far as walk-in, we aren't doing that," said director Michele McCord "So we have contacted our local law enforcement, court personnel, legal aid, in our outreach counties to let people know that we're still doing a lot of our services at home,"

And their services are more important now than ever.

Especially during times of high stress, domestic violence situations can quickly escalate.

"When the situation is as stressful as it is with people worried about income, jobs, being physically ill, thing like that," said McCord "that is adding stressors to an already stressful situation,"

While their shelter is located in Marion county, HOPE Inc provides services for Harrison, Gilmer, Doddridge, and Lewis county as well.

"We're reaching a lot of people both in town and the more rural people in other counties," McCord said "It's really important for people to know there is a place to turn to,"

Hope Inc's hotline number is active 24/7 and connects people not only to the shelter, but to other resources like their partners at United Way.

"Other resources as far as letting them know what other social services are doing in their community," said McCord "Whether that be with food or assistance with payments,"

In a time that often feels hopeless, HOPE Inc want to continue to work to make their community a safer and healthier place.

To talk with someone at HOPE, call the hotline number (304) 367-1100