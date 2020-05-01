Sen. Warner calls for regional reopening around Virginia

Speaking from his kitchen in Alexandria Thursday afternoon, US Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) held a wide-ranging town hall, touching on everything from the plan to reopen the economy to the federal coronavirus response.

"I'm anxious to move towards reopening. The President has put me on his task force," said the Senator.

Warner said here in Virginia, some parts of the state - like the Southwest - should be allowed to open back up sooner than others.

"I live up in Northern Virginia; clearly in Alexandria, if we're going to reopen, we've got to do that in concert with DC and Maryland," he said.

Currently, Gov. Ralph Northam's plan calls for reopening the state all at once - from hard-hit Fairfax County, to virtually untouched Bath - after the state sees 14 days of declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

But Northam has said in briefings over the past week that he's open to the idea of regional reopenings and is discussing it with his COVID-19 Business Task Force, which is helping develop Phase 1 of Virginia's plan to reopen.

In Friday's briefing, Northam said feedback on that idea from the task force has been mixed.

He highlighted a concern from one business in southwest Virginia, where few cases have been reported, that reopening their business while similar businesses elsewhere in the state remained closed could result in people traveling from hot spots to them, ultimately causing a spike of cases in their area that would then force them to close again.

Northam said feedback from the business task force is being considered and pointed to Monday as the day he'll announce guidance for businesses looking toward Phase 1.

Warner planned to share his views with Gov. Northam.

"There's lots of different regions in Virginia," he said." We're a giant state."

The senior Senator also criticized the federal government's response to the pandemic, saying the Trump administration's approach encouraged states to fight it out for coronavirus tests and personal protective equipment.

"We cannot have state against state, healthcare system against healthcare system," he said.

As to how to keep the economy stable during this crisis, Warner said he's co-sponsoring a bill that would have the federal government pay the salaries of some workers making up to $90,000. The bill is also sponsored by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The money would be available to any company that's seen revenues decline at least 20 percent because of the pandemic.

Warner said the goal is to "reconnect people with their workplace, which means reconnect people with their health insurance, one of the challenges we've got with 30 million unemployed now. "

Sen. Warner said he's also closely following what happens in Georgia, where some nonessential businesses have been allowed to reopen. The Senator says the state will be an example - either good or bad.

