Parents surprise daughter with prom on her front porch

Nearly three years ago, Wayne High School senior Allie Gilkerson defied the odds.

Nearly three years after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a motorcycle crash, Wayne High School senior Allie Gilkerson celebrated her prom. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

“She's my hero,” said her step-grandfather James Ramey.

After a motorcycle crash left her with a traumatic brain injury that many thought would end her life, Gilkerson persevered and her parents are doing everything they can to give her as much normalcy as possible…including throwing her a prom.

“Today would have been Allie's senior prom and she was very upset over it,” step mother Norma Gilkerson said. “Over not getting to go to the prom so we came up with the idea, let's have a little mock prom here.”

Wayne High School’s prom was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Norma Gilkerson told her stepdaughter that she was getting all dressed up for senior pictures, but when she came outside, she was surprised to see that her front porch was transformed into a makeshift dancefloor.

“We're always trying to make Allie happy and why not have a little prom for her?,” Norma Gilkerson said. “We want to make sure that she's experiencing everything because she deserves it.”

“I think it's great,” Allie Gilkerson said of the prom. “I love it.”

Allie Gilkerson plans on going to college after graduation to be a marine biologist.

