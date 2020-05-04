Family organizes car parade for cancer patient

A family's world was turned upside down last week when they found out that Angie Bowden was diagnosed with leukemia. To make it worse, the family can't visit her during her 30-day hospital stay because of coronavirus restrictions.

WDBJ7 photo

More than 120 people showed up Saturday at Liberty Lake Park in Bedford, all for the same cause - to help lift Angie Bowden's spirits. They drove to Carilion in Roanoke, where she's undergoing chemotherapy. The car parade is the family's way to show her how much she's loved.

"Everyone's here for you; I got you Angie," Spencer Pittman, Bowden's nephew, said.

Pittman and his best friend John Donner organized this 100-plus car parade.

"My father back in 2005 went through cancer, and he's still with us today. I'm glad to say that, so I know how hard it is, and I know how hard it can be on a family, so I wanted to do everything I could so these guys could stay smiling," Donner said.

Wednesday, Bowden found out she had leukemia and would have to stay in the hospital for 30 days with no visitors because of the current pandemic.

"It was devastating, I mean the love of your life, you don't expect that," Jason Whalen, Bowden's fiancé, said.

Michelle Pittman, Bowden's sister, added, "It is the hardest thing ever to have to deal with right now. It's one thing to be told okay, you have cancer, leukemia, but it's another to be told you can't even go and sit beside them and hold their hand."

So instead of holding her hand, her family and friends drove from Bedford to Roanoke, past Bowden's hospital window in Carilion.

"We just want to show her support through the community and bring everyone to her," Spencer said.

"Our goal is to put a smile on her face," Donner added.

Bowden has worked at Carilion in the pharmacy for the past 20 years. Her sister says since she is always supporting others, it's time for them to return the favor.

"It's just going to be like a Christmas morning for her, it will just uplift her and fill her heart," Michelle said.

"This is the least we can do, you know, she has touched so many people," Whalen said.

The family says Bowden has a long journey ahead of her but they're going to continue to find ways to support her, even if they can't be with her in-person.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.