Store owners find new ways to reach out to customers

A lot of stores are all but closed during the pandemic, only able to offer online and curbside sales.

So some have decided to try going online to have something more like the interpersonal relationship they used to have with their customers.

For example, inside Walkabout Outfitters every Thursday night, they’re learning new media on the fly.

“I mean, we’ve had these brainstorming sessions of what can we do?" said owner Tina Miller. "What on earth can we do differently to get out to these customers?”

Retail shops like them have long depended on customers who just drop in, so with the pandemic limiting them to online and phone in sales, they had to find another way.

“To have everything shut down," Miller said. "And so we’re having to get creative to try to have some cash flow and everything as we continue to, you know, try to employ people and keep things rolling.”

Just down Main Street, Pumpkinseeds has been posting a little video every day.

“I just like to do short videos," owner Siobhan Deeds said. "And just make it short and upbeat and sweet and get to the point and hope that people will call or message me.”

It’s really more than just a way to sell product.

“I too long for a conversation," Deeds said. "And just, you know, to see people again. So this is our way of trying to do that.”

“And that has been very uplifting," Miller explained. "I mean, to have people comment and encourage us and say kind words, that really has lifted our morale and our spirits.”

But in these lean times in retail, it’s nice to get some sales too.

“Anything helps during this time," said Deeds. "I mean really, anything helps.”

