Some hair salons disappointed with Gov. Northam's decision to push back reopening

Governor Ralph Northam says we could begin phase one of easing restrictions at the end of next week, on Friday, May 15.

Northam announced Monday afternoon that he would be extending Executive Order 53, which closed many non-essential businesses and businesses where social distancing is impossible, like hair and nail salons, through Thursday, May 14.

Some hair salon owners say they're disappointed in Northam's decision to push back the date to reopen non-essential businesses again.

Gina Wright, who owns Serenity Salon in Campbell County, says the cancellation of proms and weddings has already been devastating to the industry.

"I'm thinking I've got to get on my books and call everybody and reschedule all over again. I'm just frustrated with him not saying it last Friday and now he's saying the 15th and if he changes that, we'll have to rearrange clients again and our clients are getting frustrated; we're getting frustrated," she added.

Gov. Northam says Phase One would allow for salons, barber shops, restaurants and gyms to reopen with restrictions to keep employees and customers safe, including increased cleaning, use of PPE by all employees and customers, and measures to enforce social distancing as much as possible.

When asked if some parts of the state with fewer cases than others would reopen first, Northam said that would likely lead to people bringing more cases into the areas that have remained less affected so far.

He said the decision was made against it based on "overwhelming advice" from business owners, including those in rural areas with very few confirmed cases.

Northam said the concern expressed by many business owners was that a regional reopening would result in people traveling from closed areas with more cases to the open areas, unwittingly bringing in new cases and spreading the virus to the areas with the fewest cases.

The governor said it would also effectively "be picking winners and losers" for different regions of the state while he said his goal has been to move everyone into Phase 1 together "as a commonwealth."

He also said a regional reopening would bring tremendous potential for more division, so ultimately, the decision was made for Friday, May 15, to mark the start of Phase 1 for all Virginians.

Phase 1 is expected to last about three weeks, as are Phases 2 and 3, which will gradually ease restrictions.

