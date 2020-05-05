Pawn shops see decrease in customers during pandemic

Pawn shops across Virginia have seen major changes in their day-to-day business this past month.

WDBJ7 photo

The Vinton Pawn Shop has been around for 30 years. It's one of many in the area that has seen a decline in customers since Gov. Northam announced the Stay at Home order.

"I'm used to coming in at seven and doing a booming business all day long, and it's just sort of slowed down, you know, just very different," John Mullins, owner of the Vinton Pawn Shop, said.

He works with Eric McGeorge, who manages the store. McGeorge says pawning can be an easy way to make money, so he's a little surprised there's been a decrease instead of an uptick in customers.

"It is surprising; I figured there would be more people wanting to do a pawn loan; right now we're not seeing a lot of that," McGeorge said.

But what they have seen is more people coming in to redeem their items and give back their loans. They say the stimulus checks may be the reason.

"Well, that means, cash on hand to lend out whenever it gets back to normal," Mullins said.

The store has also seen an uptick in gun sales.

"Right now, the sales are up in certain items, but overall, the sales are way down," McGeorge said.

Mullins and McGeorge have had to delay their opening from nine in the morning to noon.

"It's kind of thrown a wrench in the business; we're not seeing a lot of people early in the morning like we normally would," McGeorge explained.

And no one is allowed in the store - all exchanges are made at the front door through metal bars. Despite all of the changes, Mullins and McGeorge feel confident the store will continue to stay in business.

"I believe it will come back around," McGeorge said.

Mullins added, "I think everything will be fine, the pawn business has always been good."

