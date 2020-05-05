W.Va. salons reopen, see unprecedented surge of demand

Monday was the first day back for many West Virginia hair dressers, marked with high demand.

The West Virginia Board of Cosmetology and Barbers released guidelines for safety in salons on Wednesday.

"Our phone has been going off, our Facebook messenger has been crazy," said Teri Sigley, owner of Rock Scissors Paper Salon.

The reopening also comes with plenty of sanitizer.

"I think the biggest hurdle we had was when people were trying to come in, they feel safe, so having our sanitation station, chairs can't typically be disinfected because they are a porous surface, so we had to wrap them that we we can disinfect between each client," said Sigley.

While salons offer most of the services they did before the pandemic, getting your haircut will feel different, starting before you step foot through the door.

The West Virginia State Board of Cosmetologists and Barbers released safety guidelines for all businesses in the industry, but Rock Scissors Paper Salon staff say they are going above and beyond.

"We believe we set the standard for what salons are in Harrison County," said Sigley.

The process begins when clients pull up to the parking lot.

"We send out a guideline text telling them to wait in their car until we call them in for their appointment," said Sigley.

After clients are allowed in, clients visit the sanitation station. They don a mask, sanitize their hands and head to their stylist's chair.

For those that do not have an appointment, you may have to be patient.

"We are booked until the end of the month," said Sigley.

