Businesses to still face challenges as they begin reopening

As many West Virginia businesses began opening on Monday, some are still facing challenges.

Kelle Born, a hairstylist from Morgantown, is the owner of K'ture Beauty Lounge and was set to open her new salon before the pandemic.

Now, as she sets her new opening date for Monday, she says it won't be the same, but she will cater to her customers as best she can.

"Some people are taking all their precaution, but there's some people that are, but are maybe a little more scared or weary of coming out, but they really want to get their hair done," Born said. "I really want everyone to feel comfortable and not feel like they're going to be surrounded by people and we're following the guidelines," she said.

Only a few people will be allowed in at a time, and all other customers will be asked to wait in their cars until a stylist can see them.

"I want everyone to still feel like they are receiving the quality time with the stylist and not feel uncomfortable," she said.

Born said because she is starting a new business, she also is looking to hire stylists, but believes it will be difficult.

"I'm scared no one will want to work for me because it's a booth rental and not something as secure as a regular stylist job," she said.

Between making her customers feel comfortable and safe, and hiring new employees, Born said those aren't the only challenges she believes she will face.

"Since many hairstylists across the country are going to need to purchase products, there may be a shortage since everyone is trying to buy products all at once," she said. "I noticed that when I was trying to order products, a lot of items weren't in stock."

The supply that Born did purchase may also take time to get to her, and as of now, she said she has enough products to last about one or two weeks, which can be an issue if she can't get more of what she needs.

However, Born is hopeful that for all small businesses in the area, things will start to get better.

For anyone who wants to make an appointment at the K'ture Beauty Lounge or is interested in working for Born, send an email to info.borncreative@yahoo.com or stop by the shop at 677 Fairmont Rd. in Morgantown.