Va. entrepreneur invents 'Germ Zapp' to help with hand washing

When you're washing your hands, you may not be counting, even if you know you should.

WDBJ7 photo

"Even though the 20 seconds feels excruciatingly long, that's a necessary 20 seconds," said Lisa Broyden, the CEO of WashUrHands LLC.

Twenty seconds, back to front, and under your nails, is how long it takes to kill the germs. And while we trust employees wash their hands at work, what if there was a device that made sure they weren't skimping on the time?

"I'm a clinician, I work in a hospital, and just being aware of hand washing in general as a really good practice, I thought about a fun way to make it positive and incentive for hand washing in different settings as well as hospitals. So kind of cooked up my idea a little bit," said Broyden.

The idea is called Germ Zapp. It's currently patent pending. With some help from Thomas Weeks and the Advancement Foundations' Gauntlet Business program, several prototypes have been designed.

You could start seeing the prototypes in some businesses within the next two months.

"It detects them as they walk up, using wireless technology to make sure they're washing their hands for the full CDC-recommended time frame for each stage of CDC hand-washing, and then reports that to a central dashboard on the cloud that employers can use to make sure their employees are compliant," said Thomas Weeks, the company CTO.

In a time when hygiene is increasingly important, Weeks and Broyden are confident the Germ Zapp will be able to make an impact.

"I would just say in a post-COVID-19 world, a lot more people are going to be caring about hand hygiene and as such, what are you as a business going to be doing to make sure your employees are following due diligence," said Broyden.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.