VMI professor uses toilet paper for economic lessons

Col. Barry Cobb has, like so many other professors, been teaching remotely.

WDBJ7 photo

“The class that I was teaching was operations management," he said. "And in operations management, one of the things that we discuss is something called the bullwhip effect in supply chains.”

That’s when there’s a sudden demand for a product, and producers overproduce in reaction.

It whips back on them, as demand goes back to normal, leaving them with too much stuff.

Like, say, with toilet paper recently.

“We try to demonstrate this effect through some simulations and games," Cobb said. "But we don’t often have these actual phenomena occurring right in front of us where we can discuss what might happen if these companies did overreact, and say try to double their production of toilet paper.”

Cobb has been using videos to teach.

“Sometimes it’s frustrating teaching online because you don’t feel like you can help students one on one,” he said.

But in the meantime, he’ll keep using whatever comes to hand as an example.

“We also just generally discussed supply chain disruptions," Cobb explained. "And there’s a lot more examples of that as a result of the pandemic.”

Cobb hopes he can get back to his preferred, in-person teaching soon.

“Hopefully, it kind of goes back to normal in the fall," he said. "We’d all probably like that, I think.”

