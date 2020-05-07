Man charged with second-degree murder in Clifton Forge death

UPDATE 5/6/2020:

Staples arrest photo courtesy Troup County, GA Sheriff's Office

Officials confirm Kenneth Staples, originally named as a person of interest in a Clifton Forge death, is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

Staples was arrested in Georgia a day after William Wright was found dead in a home on Jefferson Avenue.

Authorities said Wednesday night Staples is being held without bond.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A person of interest in a Clifton Forge death has been arrested in Georgia.

Late Tuesday morning, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Kenneth Staples of LaGrange, Georgia, might he headed there.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., an Investigator with the sheriff's office saw a vehicle Staples was believed to be driving. With the help of the LaGrange Police Department, Staples was pulled over and taken into custody.

He is charged at this point with grand larceny, for which there was an active warrant, and he awaits extradition to Virginia.

The overall investigation revolves around a man found dead Monday with apparent head trauma.

Around 1:30 p.m., Clifton Forge PD made a well-being check at a home on Jefferson Avenue, and saw a man on the floor through the window. Officers entered the home by force and determined 41-year-old William Wright of Clifton Forge was dead.

Kenneth C. Staples, of LaGrange, Georgia, was identified as a person of interest in the suspicious death. Staples was sought in Georgia and South Carolina after being confirmed to have left Virginia.

As of Monday afternoon, he was in South Carolina getting fuel. He was believed to be driving a stolen 2015 white crew cab F-150 with an Alabama registration of 43KM137.

While in South Carolina, he asked someone to use a cell phone to get funds for gas.

Clifton Forge Police say they believe there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Alleghany Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770, ext 1 and ask to speak to Investigator Ledford with the Clifton Forge Police Department.

