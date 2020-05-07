Mother's Day: Connecting with mom who suffers from Alzheimer’s

This Mother’s Day, many moms will not be able to have visitors because of the ongoing health crisis.

WDBJ7 photo

For people who suffer from Alzheimer’s and dementia, not being able to have that in-person interaction this year makes it that much more important to contact them.

For years, Nina Kempic took care of her grandmother before she passed. She says even if she didn’t know who she was, any small gesture, whether a phone call or FaceTime, made all the difference.

“We couldn’t predict that my grandmother was going to get dementia, so letting them know how much they’re loved and appreciated will still be really important and if they do have Alzheimer’s just reaching out in any way that you can,” Kempic said.

The Alzheimer’s Association also suggests to arrange a family chat ahead of time, have brunch ‘to-go’ or even clean up the yard for mom.

Kempic has also made her fundraising campaigns virtual to prepare for The Longest Day, the association’s second largest fundraiser of the year to help provide services to those in need.

