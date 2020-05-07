Former biology teacher turns backyard biology into lessons for kids

For parents and the curious - a question.

WDBJ7 photo

How do you continue to learn about the world around you, when you can't go very far? Well, according to a local teacher, you don't need to go far. To prove it, he's turned to the internet and his own backyard for lessons on life.

"These are one of my favorites," said Frank Taylor, holding up a small aquarium. "This is the eastern newt."

For this Radford High School teacher, the world's best biology classroom is nowhere near a school campus.

"They're so cool, aren't they?" he whispers excitedly as one of the newts crawls across his hands.

Taylor taught biology for years before retiring and becoming Radford's graduation coach. But now he's become a teacher again from his own backyard.

"When the pandemic hit, I found that I was really missing biology teaching," he said.

Like his peers, Taylor said he struggled with the confinement of quarantine.

"For a week, I just really didn't know what to do with myself," he said. "I think I was getting kinda depressed and I just felt I had no direction."

That is until he changed course, after a suggestion from a friend.

"I just went home that day and found something blooming and picked it up and started talking about it," he said.

Since then, Taylor has taken his backyard finds, his cell phone and his newly-created YouTube account and watched it blossom.

"Hi, this is Frank Taylor and welcome to my YouTube channel, nature in your backyard," he says excitedly in the first video in queue.

Taylor goes for a walk each day, finds something, and turns it into a lesson.

"And right now, I'm looking at, I"m showing you a water boatman," he says in one video, camera phone held up to three small creatures swimming in a bottle cap.

Kids, former students and former students' kids are all tuning in, much to his delight.

"We have tremendous biological diversity and great stories, so you don't need to watch these TV shows about the rain forest," he said. "We got amazing creatures right here!"

You can catch Taylor's videos by searching "Frank Taylor Backyard Nature" on YouTube, or by clicking here.

