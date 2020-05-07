82-year-old who was the first intubated patient at a WV hospital returns home

82-year-old Warren Robinson was welcomed home on Wednesday evening after spending 40 days at the United Hospital Center, where he was the first intubated COVID-19 patient.

"A lot of my memories are very vivid," Robinson said.

However, his daughter, Julia Metz remembers it all.

“He thought he had a sinus infection and had been sick for a week or longer,” she said. "I think what really took him to the ER was that he had a cough, shortness of breath, and that was affecting the oxygen he was getting," Metz said. "Once they got him to the ER, by the next morning, they had put him on the respirator, and we knew then it was very serious."

Robinson's family knew it was going to be a tough fight.

“With his age and some other health conditions, I think we naturally thought he may not pull through this, we just didn’t think it would happen," Metz said.

As time went on, they soon regained hope.

“He indicated to the nurses that he wanted the ventilator out. That was great for us to know because he was the one making that decision and we didn’t have to,” Metz said.

From that day forward, Robinson began to get better and soon returned home to find friends and family waiting for his arrival.

"I was surprised, it's all overwhelming," Robinson said.

Even though it was overwhelming for Robinson, friends and family said he's had an overwhelming impact on the community. Robinson was a school bus driver, coached multiple sports teams, and owned a fabrication shop in the area.

“He's touched a lot of peoples lives,” neighbor, Jerry Nelson said. "I think God might have given him this virus to pull all of us together, and God knew he was going to pull through this," he said.

“We just wanted to thank the Lord more than anything because we really feel like this is one true miracle that we’ve been given," Metz said. "We still have our dad.”

"I'd like to thank everyone for their prayers and their cards, and I think that's what brought me through," Robinson said.

Metz also wants to thank to healthcare workers at UHC for taking care of her father said anyone else who is experiencing this with a loved one, don’t give up hope.