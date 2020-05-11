Buena Vista community remembers lost loved ones a year after South River Market explosion

It has been a year since a deadly explosion in Buena Vista. Three family members and a customer died in a fire at the South River Market on May 10, 2019.

WDBJ7 photo

The community joined together at the market and then left for a memorial ride all throughout Rockbridge County Saturday.

Margaret Ruley was there. Her son, Paul Ruley, was the customer who died in the explosion.

"He was the most loving person that you could possibly be around, he was forever helping everybody," Margaret said about her son. She says there isn't a day that goes by where she doesn't think of her son, who died at 54-years-old.

A year ago on the morning of May 10, Paul was at the South River Market in Buena Vista when the gas station suddenly exploded. Paul and the store's owner, the owner's son and the owner's granddaughter died.

"It's a hole that will never be filled, and it makes you not take for granted the little things," Paul's sister, Sherry Smith, said. She went to the market Saturday with her mother. The two joined Buena Vista community members to embark on a day-long memorial ride.

"I just can't get over it, the support we've had with the family, friends and community, and everyone else in the last year, and it's just great to have somebody there for you at all times," Margaret said.

"The community is still beside us through this whole year that's been very hard," Smith said.

She says this ride is the town's way of expressing love for those who died in the explosion and for the store itself that was once a staple.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.